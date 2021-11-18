Bossip Video
1 of 3

The “Married At First Sight” Reunion aired Wednesday and there’s lots to unpack, mainly two splits that left fans in a state of shock.

During the Kevin Frazier hosted sitdown, viewers not only saw Kevin grill Jose into admitting that he purposely locked his wife Rachel out of the house, but they also saw the aftermath of a category 5 hurricane.

Michaela and Zack

Source: Amber Charles Photography / Kinetic Content

Michaela and Zack talked separately about their rollercoaster of a marriage that went from sparks flying to multiple move-outs, tossed furniture [and Chlorox wipes], and messy mixed signals.

On Decision Day, Zack told Michaela that he wanted a divorce but only a “divorce from their MAFS experience” so they could “see where things go.” Michaela was seemingly against it however and decided to end things for good—or so we thought.

During the #MAFS reunion, she revealed that Zack actually asked her to move back in with him, and for some strange reason she obliged.

Married At First Sight Houston Reunion

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

Michaela who was hell-bent on “protecting her energy” hence why she wouldn’t do the interview alongside her husband, revealed that she gave Zack permission to leave their marriage early “several times” and she felt as though he was “messing with her emotions.”

She added that even after he said he wanted a divorce, she ended up staying with him for 7 to 8 days and cooked and cleaned and had sex with him. She also claimed that during their one-month anniversary staycation that was captured on camera, they were intimate but Zack told her “not to tell anyone.”

Married At First Sight Houston Reunion

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

Ultimately Michaela said she ended things with Zack via a text apology and said she wanted to just be friends, but he dissed her and said he “only wanted to be cordial in front of other people.”

“Yeah, I got completely played,” said Michaela. “I was in a marriage, I don’t know what Zack was in.”

It was then Zack’s turn and he ripped into his estranged wife for trying to shift the blame.

 

Married At First Sight Houston Reunion

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

“It was a very unique experience I never wanna go throgh again, I just feel like everything’s my fault,” said Zack. “I feel like Michaela sometimes thinks I want to make her look bad as if that’s my goal, instead of taking responsibility for her own actions. I wish I would have left, this is the worst relationship I’ve been in romantically, friendship-wise, work-wise, the worst one by far.”

Kevin Frazier then called him to the carpet and noted that on Decision Day Zack confusingly said that he was “willing to develop a relationship outside of this [MAFS].”

“Everything I said on Decision Day was true, but Kevin I also said it does not mean we’re gonna be together. “

Zack then got argumentative with the host.

“Where’s the disconnect here? Stop acting like what I said or did caused this s***! This is who she is, I hate to say that” said Zack. “She said it, her family said it, she acts like this.”

Married At First Sight Houston Reunion

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

As for Michaela’s claims about their one-month anniversary intimacy, Zack denied even kissing Michael.

“Hell no! I wasn’t kissing her before, why would I be kissing her after?”

Later, despite her claims that she wouldn’t be in the same room as Zack, Michaela walked out onstage and an angry Zack left.

WHAT. A. MESS.

That’s not all however, Myrla and Gil also had a standout moment and viewers think one of them might be keeping a secret.

A tearful Gil revealed during the #MAFS Reunion that 14 days after Decision Day, Myrla told him she no longer wanted to be with him. Michaela said she wasn’t attracted to Gil and in fact, hadn’t been from the start.

 

Married At First Sight Houston Reunion

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

“For me, the initial attraction and chemistry was not there from the beginning and I realized I was not happy,” said Myrla. “I think there was attraction that came, but for me, there has to be more. When you don’t have that chemistry, that fire, you can’t force someone to have that. He’s an amazing person. He’s handsome, everything but we are just not for each other.”

That’s not all, however, Gil who said that he’s still in love with Myrla despite their breakup revealed that he sold everything he owned except for a blender, clothes, and his dog before moving in with his now-estranged spouse.

He’s since moved out and he’s reeling and in therapy.

 

“The biggest issue I have with all of this was that she felt like this from the very beginning,” said Gil. “I was blindsided because everything about our relationship was based on communication. I completely understand if she’s not attracted to me, she doesn’t think I’m the man for her. I don’t want to force anybody to be with me if they don’t want to be with me. But if you feel like that, why not speak to me about it?”

And while Gil was noticeably emotional, a very calm Myrla simply said:

“I did what I felt was best for him. I did not think it was healthy for you to be around me. I told you that.”

Wow!

Viewers are of course slamming Myrla for being “cold”…

 

and they’re convinced that based on a reunion teaser she might actually be in a new relationship with a fellow #MAFS participant.

“Myrla, you and Johnny are just best friends, right?” Kevin Frazier was seen asking while Myrla nodded her head in confirmation.

Johnny however who was married to Bao, however, didn’t answer and instead just shrugged his shoulders.

Married At First Sight Houston Reunion

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

Married At First Sight Houston Reunion

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

Gil is then seen storming off noting that he’s “not feeling it” while the “besties” looked sheepish.

Married At First Sight Houston Reunion

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

Married At First Sight Houston Reunion

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

WHAT’S HAPPENING HERE?!

 

Do YOU think Myrla’s moved on with Johnny?

 

Catch part 2 of the “Married at First Sight” Season 13 reunion next Wednesday at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: For Your Information, Instagram, Multi
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.