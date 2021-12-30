1 of 9 ❯ ❮

We already know some of our favorite celebs spent their quarantine time getting busy and having babies, but unfortunately, not all celebrity couples loved having more quality time together. This year, we saw couples with decades of love behind them, and some that were just established months prior, crumble in front of our eyes. From Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin, here are all the biggest celebrity breakups of 2021. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are undoubtedly the biggest celebrity breakup of the year, though Kanye’s pleas to get his wife back have elongated their split for almost the entire year. Kim K filed for divorce from the rapper on February 19 after almost seven years of marriage. The pair, who started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in May 2014, are in agreement over joint legal and physical custody, and neither is contesting the prenup in place–but Ye has been very vocal about wanting Kardashian back, saying during his November Drink Champs interview that he’s yet to actually see divorce papers. Quavo and Saweetie In March, social media users began speculating that Quavo and Saweetie had split after the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram. Later that month, Saweetie confirmed the news on Twitter, pointing the finger at her ex. “I’m single,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.” Amber Rose and Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Amber Rose and the father of her second child Slash, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, called it quits this year after nearly three years of dating. In August, the model took to Instagram to accuse her boyfriend of cheating with more than a dozen women, which AE admitted to soon thereafter. While he made light of the situation at the time, he posted an apology for breaking up his family months later, begging for Rose to get back with him. They’ve since been spotted together, sparking reconciliation rumors earlier this month. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, announced they were ending their engagement on April 15. The split came following rumors of infidelity on the former MLB star’s part. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.” Check out more of this year’s biggest splits after the flip:

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin A late entry into the biggest celeb breakups of 2021 is Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin, who made it all the way to the end of December. The actress and the preacher announced that they are filing for divorce after nine years of marriage on December 21. “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” the estranged couple said in a joint statement. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.” DaniLeigh and DaBaby After months of speculation and being called out by the mother of DaBaby’s children, Meme, DaniLeigh confirmed that she and the rapper were in a relationship in 2020, but the pair later split in February 2021. After a year of the theatrics and the back and forth, DaniLeigh posted on her Instagram story that she and DaBaby split, going on to reveal that she was pregnant with DaBaby’s child in July 2021. The singer gave birth to their daughter in August 2021. In November, DaBaby posted some awful videos that prove their co-parenting relationship really isn’t going well. Stevie J and Faith Evans Stevie J filed for divorce from Faith Evans on November 8 after three years of marriage. The record producer and the singer tied the knot in July 2018 in a Vegas hotel room surrounded by friends and family.

Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones Hamilton stars Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones called it quits after six years of dating and almost three years after getting engaged, a source told PEOPLE in November. The announcement of their breakup came just a few hours after a TikTok video claiming Ramos was seen at a strip club with another woman went viral, sparking rumors of infidelity. The actors met in 2014 during rehearsals for the Broadway show Hamilton, where they originated their roles of John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton and Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds. The breakup came just a few weeks before their planned wedding. Dell Curry and Sonya Curry In one of the most surprising celeb breakups of 2021, Steph Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya, called it quits this year. The parents of the NBA star filed for divorce in North Carolina in June, which was confirmed by PEOPLE in September. The pair, who met at Virginia Tech University and wed in 1988, had already been separated for a while before filing for divorce. Miguel and Nazanin Mandi After spending nearly two decades together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi confirmed that they had called it quits on September 27. “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” a rep for the couple told PEOPLE. “The couple both wish each other well.”

Falynn Guobadia and Simon Guobadia In April, Falynn Guobadia announced her split from her husband of two years, Simon Guobadia. In her announcement, she shared that “after two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways.” Just one month later, fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams revealed that she and Simon were engaged. Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin In September, multiple sources confirmed that 38-year-old Scott Disick and his 20-year-old girlfriend Amelia Hamlin had split, with one source saying that “Amelia broke up with Scott.” News of their split came after an insider revealed that Disick and Hamlin were having issues due to Scott still being hung up on his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. “Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch,” the insider said. “It’s partly because of the Kourtney [Instagram DM] drama but also just ‘Scott being Scott.’ They’re not fully over yet, but Amelia isn’t happy with him.” Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels Love & Hip Hop stars Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels called it quits this year after a year and a half of marriage. Mena filed for divorce on May 21. The couple wed in secret in October 2019, and share a 15-month-old daughter, Safire, and a 6-month-old, Legend.

Ray J and Princess Love Ray J filed for divorce from Princess Love in Los Angeles Superior Court back in October. The pair, who tied the knot in 2016, are parents to two children: son Epik Ray, 23 months, and daughter Melody Love, 3. Love first filed for divorce from her husband in May 2020 but requested the filing be dismissed that July. In August, Ray J filed for divorce but agreed to call it off the following March. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson We can’t keep count anymore, but in 2021, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up once again. “They are not together right now,” a source told PEOPLE of the on-and-off couple in June. “The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan.” In December, Houston trainer Maralee Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit claiming Tristan is the father of her child, saying they had an ongoing affair in 2020 and 2021. While Thompson denied some of her allegations, he admits to having sex with her on his birthday in March, when he was publicly still with Khloé. Tiffany Haddish and Common A little over a year after confirming their romance, Common and Tiffany Haddish went their separate ways. A source confirmed their breakup to PEOPLE on November 29. “They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” explained the insider.

Nelly and Shantel Jackson Nelly and his longtime girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, called it quits earlier this year. After seven years together, Jackson revealed the news in an Instagram comment on July 31. After one fan commented asking if the pair were still together, Jackson said that they had parted ways. “No we’re not ….. Just friends,” she wrote at the time. Xzibit and Krista Joiner After six years of marriage, Krista Joiner filed for divorce from Xzibit on February 21. Neither has yet to publicly comment on their split. Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams and her fiancé, Zac Clark, confirmed that they ended their engagement on November 22. Their breakup came as a surprise to fans as the pair had just run the TCS New York City Marathon together earlier that month.

LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker On January 11, former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker announced that they were divorcing after three years of marriage. The pair welcomed a son, Tysun Wolf, in September 2020. “After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce,” the singer wrote on social media. “It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children.” Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly The Daily Show host Trevor Noah and actress Minka Kelly split in May after confirming their relationship in August 2020. The pair kept their relationship out of the public eye the entire time. Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes On September 23, Jason Derulo announced that he and his girlfriend Jena Frumes had broken up. The announcement came nearly five months after the former couple welcomed their son Jason King. “Jena and I have decided to part ways,” Derulo tweeted at the time. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.”

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid In October, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had broken up. This came following reports of a physical altercation between Malik and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” a Hadid family friend told the publication. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.” Kanye West and Irina Shayk Kanye West not only broke up with Kim Kardashian this year, but he also ended his short fling with Bradley Cooper’s ex, Irina Shayk. Sources told PEOPLE on August 21 that the rapper and the model ended their brief relationship, which only began a few weeks prior. “It was never a serious thing that took off,” one source said. Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Nicole Patenburg Singer-songwriter Babyface and his wife, Nicole Patenburg, announced their split in a joint statement on July 14. “After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage,” they said at the time. “We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being,”