Adieu Andy, bye Bravo!

After leaving The Real Housewives of Potomac after four seasons and stating that there’s “no paycheck big enough” to make her return, Monique Samuels and her husband Chris are moving all the way on and onto a different network.

The reality star is said to be joining the cast of OWN’s forthcoming “Love & Marriage: DMV”, a spinoff to the widely popular “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” series.

Taking place across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, TVDeets reports that the show will follow not only Monique, but bubbly castmates who’ll introduce viewers to their respective businesses and families. The group, that was allegedly put together by Monique herself, consists of DMV couples; Erana and James Tyler, Ashley Brittney and Roberto Silva, and Tasha and Neil Lyons.

Previously, Erana and James Tyler made headlines amid rumors that they would be joining The Real Housewives of Potomac for season 6. Erana was rumored to be joining the cast following Monique’s departure, but Mia Thornton took on the full-time housewife role instead. TVDeets adds that Erana and her hubby like to be on the party scene and are involved in credit consulting, real estate, and run an online women’s clothing store called iVision Boutique.

As for Ashley Brittney and her husband Roberto, they both work in the radio space with Ashley hosting her “Funtime Moms” podcast and Roberto working full-time as DJ QuickSilva on Baltimore’s 92Q Jams.

Meanwhile Tasha and Neil Lyons are not only husband wife, they’re real estate agents and business partners who co-own mother-father-daughter real estate group, Lyons Den Real Estate.

TV Deets adds that just like #LAMH, #LAMDMV is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment, the production company led by former #RHOA executive producer Carlos King.

So far none of the cast has confirmed their new show but filming allegedly begins in January.

Will YOU be watching #LAMDMV?