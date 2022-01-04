No, Andy Cohen didn’t get the boot for his tradition of on-air intoxication during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, and yes, he will be back to booze again.

That’s the message CNN is sending amid reports that the Bravo boss/ “Watch What Happens Live” host was fired for getting a tad too sloshed during their NYE tradition.

On Friday, Andy rang in the new year live on-air alongside his close friend Anderson Cooper for CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” broadcast from Times Square.

During the show, an inebriated Andy blasted now-defunct NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio saying;

“The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been,” said Andy while slurring his words and calling the Mayor’s term “the crappiest.” “So, sayonara, sucker!

and he also sent shade to Ryan Seacrest and the competing ABC broadcast shooting their NYE special nearby.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” he said. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing!”

RadarOnline reported this week that because of Andy’s drunken antics, he would be let go and wouldn’t return to the broadcast in December 2022. The outlet cited CNN insiders who said they were outraged by the host’s actions.

“We claim to be the most trusted news network, and yet CNN hires Andy Cohen to fool us all?” A “top insider” told the outlet. “Andy doesn’t even work for CNN and yet he’s been the face of our network for the past 48 hours. It’s embarrassing and real CNN employees are very angry, “the source added. “Andy went too far,” another source reportedly told Radar. “I think we can agree that CNN looks like losers. Nothing has been made official yet, but internally we have been told that Andy will not be invited again next year.”

According to a CNN official, however, that’s untrue even in spite of what Andy said on-air.

“Andy said something he shouldn’t have on live tv,” a spokeswoman for CNN told PEOPLE. “We’ve addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year.”

WELP! So much for that.

Andy has also since apologized to Ryan Seacrest for his shady “ABC losers” comment.

“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast,” Cohen said on Radio Andy. “And I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy and I really regret saying that and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.” “I was continuing the Journey rant and I just kept talking and I shouldn’t have and I felt bad about that, so that is the only thing,” he added.

Play

He also admitted that he was a bit “over-served” on the night in question.

Mazel to this man and other inebriated anchors like Don Lemon who’ll once again give us something [sloshed] to look forward to.

What did YOU think about Andy Cohen’s “over-served” NYE rant? Did YOU think CNN was giving him the boot?