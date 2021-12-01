Bossip Video

A Bravo boss is responding to a former housewife’s comments that she would return to the Real Housewives franchise. As previously reported NeNe Leakes surprisingly said she would return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, despite previously claiming that she received “unfair” and “discriminatory” treatment.

NeNe told the ladies of “The Real” that she would be “happy to return to the show” if she had a sit-down with executive producer Andy Cohen to discuss “unfinished business.”

Now on “The Real” airing Wednesday, December 1st, Andy is issuing a response.

When Loni Love asked Andy directly to respond to NeNe’s comments, Andy played it cool and instead focused on #RHOA’s forthcoming 14th season that will feature Marlo Hampton as a full-time housewife and Shereé Whitfield’s return.

“You know, we are in the midst of shooting season 14 of the Atlanta housewives, and it’s great and Marlo has her peach and Shereé is back, and we have some new faces and some great faces and Kenya Moore is on fire, and so I am really focused right now on season 14 of the housewives of Atlanta and not really looking beyond that right now,” said Andy.

In other words; NO COMMENT.

Andy declining to comment on NeNe’s bid to return to #RHOA comes after the reality star bashed him by calling him “racist” and a “Queen” who “no one knew” before she joined #RHOA.

NeNe also alleged that Bravo unfairly “pushed her out” of the Real Housewives and she enlisted attorney Ben Crump to embolden claims that she’s a “victim of racial discrimination” by the network.

With that in mind, do YOU think that NeNe’s making a return to #RHOA? Seems like that’s pretty far-fetched to us…