Saweetie’s got a new “best friend” and she’s a real [iconic] bad bish.

The rapper and “Goddess of Pop” Cher are the faces of MAC’s Challenge Accepted campaign, which invites makeup lovers to put the brand’s products to the test and “shine a light on their performance.”

Officially launching on January 4, Saweetie and Cher are leading the challenging charge as they “outperform, outshine, and outlast the competition” just as “extraordinarily” as MAC’s high-end products.

Both the Icy Girl and the icon spoke on their campaign and reflected on working alongside each other behind the scenes.

“I was always Cher, but I didn’t have the luxury of makeup, hair and costumes at four,” said Cher via press release about the MAC Challenge Accepted campaign. “I also ran around naked singing into mom’s hairbrush. I was always stubborn. Later that stubbornness turned into my mantra…I DON’T BELIEVE THE WORD ’NO’…no matter what happened, I never gave up. I couldn’t let it matter what people thought. I took risks because…what else do you do? I was like a bumper car: when I hit a wall I just backed up and turned around. I’ve been saying Challenge Accepted for a Millenium.” Cher.

“I’ve always been about my hustle making goals and executing them,” said Saweetie about the MAC Challenge Accepted campaign. “Being an icon to me is thinking outside the box and stepping outside of your comfort zone, so this campaign about being up for a challenge is right up my alley. I was so honored to partner with a legend like Cher and a brand I’ve always loved like M·A·C, it was the perfect fit.” She continues, “M·A·C Lipglass has always been my favorite go to lipgloss — I’ve been using it for as long as I can remember. Cher’s regal energy is so contagious so being alongside her in Challenge Accepted has been an unforgettable experience.”

What do YOU think about Saweetie and Cher’s new campaign?