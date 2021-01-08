Bossip Video

Even though we still can’t go outside and link up with our friends for the foreseeable future, Saweetie and Doja Cat just gave us the perfect song for whenever that time comes.

In this visual, which also features a cameo from social media star King Bach, we get to see the female emcees trade verses everywhere from the pool, to the strip club, to cruising around. in their whip. The whole video shows the women outfitted in absolutely insane levels of glam as they hype each other up and rap about their friendship. This track is sure to be in rotation for a long time.

On the hook, Saweetie and Doja Cat come together in between rapping their respective verses to sing:

“That’s my best friend, she a real bad b**ch

Drive her own car, she don’t need no Lyft

Got her own money, she don’t need no n**’

On the dance floor, she had two, three drinks

Now she twerkin’, she throw it out and come back in”

“Best Friend” will appear on Sweetie’s forthcoming debut studio album Pretty B**ch Music, which still does not have a release date as of yet. The new album is set to feature some heavy production assistance from Timbaland, Danja, Lil John, Murda Beatz, and more.

Check out the new music video for “Best Friend” down below to see Saweetie and Doja Cat perfectly embody what it’s like to have a ride or die best friend right by your side:

The video caused quite a stir not only amongst fans but with bubbling R&B duo Ceraadi, who quickly called out the self-proclaimed ICY girl for biting some of the concepts from their visual for “BFF”, a song they dropped back in September.

Ceraadi posted screenshots from both videos for comparison, tagging Doja and Saweetie to fess up.

The “My Type” rapper was quick to reply back to the drama and swiftly commented underneath the post, “Omg we’ll totallyyyy add you in the credz! MY IDOLS.”

PETTY!

Do you see any similarities between the two videos? Tell us what you think down below!