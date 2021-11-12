Damson and Saweetie??
Damson Idris bagged Saweetie??pic.twitter.com/fIFZcMqtaD
— Franklin Saint-Laurent (@MardyMarvel) November 8, 2021
It certainly looks like “Snowfall” star Damson Idris and steel-stomached stunner Saweetie are making sweet music together based on a now viral clip of the “Icy” rapper playing the piano for the thirsted over thespian.
In the black and white clip, a shoe-less Saweetie can be seen playing Beethoven’s “Für Elise” on a grand piano while Idris swoons over her skills in the background.
Damson Idris got Saweetie teaching him how to play the piano pic.twitter.com/T65JLC4knA
— GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 9, 2021
Naturally, seas of distraught fans flooded social media with reactions to the intriguing development that may very well just be a friendship.
This comes after Idris found himself getting bullied over a tweet until he eventually deactivated his account before returning hours later.
In what appeared to be an innocent post, the 29-year-old tweeted, “Question. Ladies if a guy keeps texting you to meet up but you know you will NEVER want to why don’t you just tell him?”
He followed up the now-deleted tweet with another deleted tweet clarifying the question.
“Chill I don’t get curved lol. I just ask the questions men want to hear. Why be on Twitter if we can’t have stimulating conversations. But more importantly if I’m ever “corny” to you then your not my type anyway.”
Whyyy THIS question ruffled so many feathers, we still don’t know, but the talented thirst-magnet is seemingly on his way to pulling Saweetie despite reports suggesting that she was rekindling her relationship with ex-boo Quavo.
Do you see Damson and Saweetie working as a couple? If not, who would be the best match for each star? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to their unexpected link-up on the flip.
“Damson Idris bagged Saweetie??” – appears so
Saweetie in that man’s house with her shoes off 🥺🥺😔😔 pic.twitter.com/Kb0EbKAS4N
— October’s Very Own ❼ (@MoeCrosby) November 9, 2021
“Saweetie in that man’s house with her shoes off 😔😔” – mmhmm
I just fell to my knees in Target. https://t.co/U0C3pVfRUH
— 𝚖𝚊𝚗𝚒 (@IMANISHANTE) November 9, 2021
“I just fell to my knees in Target” (in response to the video) – you know what…
Saweetie over there in sweats with no socks on. Ima throw up pic.twitter.com/SdJzohys9V
— J. (@MyLifeAsJ) November 9, 2021
“Saweetie over there in sweats with no socks on. Ima throw up” – LOLOLOL
bitches will get around yo nigga n start doin anythinggg omg! since when she played piano 🤨 https://t.co/c6z4hj2V4C
— spin 🦸🏽♀️ (@DASHGIRLL) November 9, 2021
“b*tches will get around yo n*gga n start doin anythinggg omg! since when she played piano” – *howls*
Saweetie bout to throw crushed up flaming hots and duck sauce in Damson jollof
— Lawrence Burney (@TrueLaurels) November 9, 2021
“Saweetie bout to throw crushed up flaming hots and duck sauce in Damson jollof” – *cackles obnoxiously*
Damson Idris posted Saweetie giving him, “piano lessons”. I’m sick. pic.twitter.com/7q3D1LwjSk
— bs (@stewperb) November 9, 2021
“Damson Idris posted Saweetie giving him, “piano lessons”. I’m sick” – this wall slide tho
Can you fight? @Saweetie https://t.co/0dTgI7yh2y pic.twitter.com/hN6KlnNEE5
— ✨His daddy cute. Show me him.✨ (@jmill26_) November 9, 2021
“Can you fight? @Saweetie” – straight to the point
saweetie got impeccable taste. I just respect her as a woman thoroughly. pic.twitter.com/VjEVkVa3Ux
— chun-bri (@frisbrii) November 8, 2021
“saweetie got impeccable taste. I just respect her as a woman thoroughly” – these eyebrows…
