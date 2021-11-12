Damson and Saweetie??

It certainly looks like “Snowfall” star Damson Idris and steel-stomached stunner Saweetie are making sweet music together based on a now viral clip of the “Icy” rapper playing the piano for the thirsted over thespian.

In the black and white clip, a shoe-less Saweetie can be seen playing Beethoven’s “Für Elise” on a grand piano while Idris swoons over her skills in the background.

Damson Idris got Saweetie teaching him how to play the piano pic.twitter.com/T65JLC4knA — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 9, 2021

Naturally, seas of distraught fans flooded social media with reactions to the intriguing development that may very well just be a friendship.

This comes after Idris found himself getting bullied over a tweet until he eventually deactivated his account before returning hours later.

In what appeared to be an innocent post, the 29-year-old tweeted, “Question. Ladies if a guy keeps texting you to meet up but you know you will NEVER want to why don’t you just tell him?”

He followed up the now-deleted tweet with another deleted tweet clarifying the question.

“Chill I don’t get curved lol. I just ask the questions men want to hear. Why be on Twitter if we can’t have stimulating conversations. But more importantly if I’m ever “corny” to you then your not my type anyway.”

Whyyy THIS question ruffled so many feathers, we still don’t know, but the talented thirst-magnet is seemingly on his way to pulling Saweetie despite reports suggesting that she was rekindling her relationship with ex-boo Quavo.

Do you see Damson and Saweetie working as a couple? If not, who would be the best match for each star? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to their unexpected link-up on the flip.