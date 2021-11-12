1 of 11

Damson and Saweetie??

It certainly looks like “Snowfall” star Damson Idris and steel-stomached stunner Saweetie are making sweet music together based on a now viral clip of the “Icy” rapper playing the piano for the thirsted over thespian.

In the black and white clip, a shoe-less Saweetie can be seen playing Beethoven’s “Für Elise” on a grand piano while Idris swoons over her skills in the background.

Naturally, seas of distraught fans flooded social media with reactions to the intriguing development that may very well just be a friendship.

This comes after Idris found himself getting bullied over a tweet until he eventually deactivated his account before returning hours later.

In what appeared to be an innocent post, the 29-year-old tweeted, “Question. Ladies if a guy keeps texting you to meet up but you know you will NEVER want to why don’t you just tell him?”

He followed up the now-deleted tweet with another deleted tweet clarifying the question.

“Chill I don’t get curved lol. I just ask the questions men want to hear. Why be on Twitter if we can’t have stimulating conversations. But more importantly if I’m ever “corny” to you then your not my type anyway.”

Whyyy THIS question ruffled so many feathers, we still don’t know, but the talented thirst-magnet is seemingly on his way to pulling Saweetie despite reports suggesting that she was rekindling her relationship with ex-boo Quavo.

Do you see Damson and Saweetie working as a couple? If not, who would be the best match for each star? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to their unexpected link-up on the flip.

“Damson Idris bagged Saweetie??” – appears so

“Saweetie in that man’s house with her shoes off 😔😔” – mmhmm

“I just fell to my knees in Target” (in response to the video) – you know what…

“Saweetie over there in sweats with no socks on. Ima throw up” – LOLOLOL

“b*tches will get around yo n*gga n start doin anythinggg omg! since when she played piano” – *howls*

“Saweetie bout to throw crushed up flaming hots and duck sauce in Damson jollof” – *cackles obnoxiously*

“Damson Idris posted Saweetie giving him, “piano lessons”. I’m sick” – this wall slide tho

“Can you fight? @Saweetie” – straight to the point

“saweetie got impeccable taste. I just respect her as a woman thoroughly” – these eyebrows…

