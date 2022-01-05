Facebook Watch’s STEVE on Watch is back with a new episode tomorrow and we’ve got an exclusive clip.

During the episode debuting on Thursday (1/6) at 4 am PT/ 7 am ET on Facebook Watch, an extravagantly suited Steve Harvey is once again giving his take on life and issues affecting his audience in between interviewing performers, everyday heroes, and viral stars. This week, he’s also motivating the audience to wake up every day and go after their dreams and desires. While citing Bishop TD Jakes, Steve offers up sound advice about the difference between existing and living.

“I heard Bishop [TD] Jakes talk one time and say, ‘I would hate to die and never do the thing I was born to do,'” says Steve. “Man, that would be miserable for me. It’s got to be a miserable feeling to want to do something so badly and choose by the choice that God has given you to stay right here and don’t go for it.” “That’s existing, that ain’t living,” Steve adds while imploring the audience to chase after their goals. “I would rather wake up every day going after something instead of waking up every day taking something somebody gives to me.”

This STEVE on Watch episode is aptly titled “Should I Stop Playing It Safe?” and Steve’s got lots more advice to share.

Check out an official episode description below.

After playing it safe at her job for 10 years, she’s looking for guidance from a father figure on leaving her comfort zone to pursue the next venture. Steve Harvey steps into that role to share his philosophy!

Tune in on Facebook Watch HERE to watch the full episode Thursday (1/6) at 4 am PT/ 7 am ET.

Series Description: Comedian, best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning host Steve Harvey offers his hilarious and insightful viewpoint on STEVE on Watch. Whether Steve’s sharing his unique perspective on the very real issues affecting his audience, meeting remarkable people and hearing their inspirational stories, getting the true story behind the latest viral sensation, or simply laughing with some of the biggest stars of film, television, and music – you’ll see it all on STEVE on Watch!