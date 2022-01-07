Bossip Video

The URBAN ONE HONORS is announcing a superstar lineup of honorees!

This year’s tribute show premiering Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV, carries a theme of “The Soundtrack of Black America” and will honor the followings stars with the following awards:

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Lifetime Achievement;

Timbaland, Music Innovation;

Gamble and Huff, Living Legends;

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Inspirational Impact;

and Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning Jennifer Hudson, Entertainment Icon.

The magically melanated awards show will be hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Ne-Yo and wireless provider T-Mobile, America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network, serves as Presenting Sponsor of the celebration.

Previously announced presenters for the 2022 URBAN ONE HONORS include Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans, and Vashawn Mitchell, alongside performances by Inspirational Impact honoree Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, H.E.R., and Tank.

Additionally, TV & Radio Personality Eva Marcille will host a special backstage pass segment, featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters. Tony McCuin serves as Director with Kim Burse on board as Musical Director.

The URBAN ONE HONORS premiere Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV, will YOU be watching?

URBAN ONE HONORS is presented by TV One and Radio One’s Washington D.C. market’s cluster of radio stations: Majic 102.3 and 92.7, WKYS 93.9, Praise 104.1, WOL 1450 & 95.9, and Spirit 1340. The televised event heralds the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, education, and the community.

URBAN ONE HONORS is Executive Produced by Eric Tomosunas and Robert A. Boyd, II of Swirl Films. Marilyn Gill is the show’s Executive Producer. Kashon Powell is the Vice President of Programming for Radio One and Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production for TV One.