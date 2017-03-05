Congratulations! Gospel Singer Tasha Cobbs Gets Married

Sweet sanctified love…

Tasha Cobbs Gets Married

A popular gospel singer is sharing her sweet sanctified love story with fans. Tasha Cobbs is now Tasha Cobbs-Leonard after tying the knot with her longtime love on Friday, March 3.

The “Break Every Chain” songstress wed music producer Kenneth Leonard in a beautiful ceremony while surrounded by family and friends.

Kenneth has produced for several Grammy Award winning artists and owns Stage Right Productions, a rental company for musical production.

Tasha,35, is now a step-mom of three and she proudly posed with her blended family.

Prior to her wedding Tasha made headlines for holding a Haiti benefit concert. The talented songstress and her Tasha Cobbs Ministries (TCM) hosted an uplifting evening of worship at Atlanta’s Suite Food Lounge and were joined by Kirk Franklin and other gospel artists.

What do YOU think about Tasha and Leonard’s sweet black love???

