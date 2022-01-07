Bossip Video

Kanye West reveals a three way mega fashion deal between his brand Yeezy, Balenciaga and Gap.

Kanye West is kicking off his 2022 doing what he does best and that’s getting to the fashion money. Kanye already has his billion dollar baby with Yeezy but also has a 10 year deal with Gap, as well.

During his Atlanta listening sessions for DONDA, Ye put up his own clothing and started rocking Balenciaga head to toe. His soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian also joined him by sporting Balenciaga to the Met Gala last year.

Today, Kanye announced a new three way deal that will have Balenciaga engineering his upcoming Yeezy x Gap collection.

This collaboration is Ye holding true to his promise to make high fashion available to everyone at affordable price points. Ye and Demna Gvasalia, the head of Balenciaga, have a good working relationship so it only makes sense they would team up to create for GAP.

The first collection is slated to arrive this summer and another collection to arrive before the ball drops to close out 2022. No looks have been revealed yet but between the two, they surely can’t miss and will have something for everyone.

Gap’s 10 year deal with Kanye West is proving to be their best investment yet, putting a new footprint for GAP in the current day fashion game. You can view Kanye’s semi announcement of the collaboration below.