We can’t imagine that dating Kanye West is anything other than stressful.

But there must be something to it because ‘Uncut Gems’ actress Julia Fox had another outing with Ye Tuesday following their highly publicized dinner date in Miami over the weekend.

Is he dressing her ALREADY? Both Kanye and Fox wore Balenciaga for the date…

He actually took her to see “SLAVE PLAY“…

They were photographed walking out of the theatre behind the play’s author Jeremy O. Harris himself.

Guess it’s only right since he’s Kanye and all. Do you think Julia is impressed? Do you think it was awkward for her at all going to see “SLAVE PLAY”? Or is that a great way to test your potential new boo’s politics? Granted, we all know Kanye’s politics so maybe “SLAVE PLAY” was Julia’s idea…

After the play the budding new boos had dinner at Carbone…

Where Kanye flossed his expensive fit for the paparazzi.

Fun Fact: Julia had a baby boy, named Valentino in 2021. She was married to pilot Peter Artemiev, so maybe her and Kanye are vibing heavy because they can relate to each other’s current dealings with divorce.

Listen, we just want everybody to be happy!

Do you think Ye and Julia make for a great match?