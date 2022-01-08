Bossip Video

Love & Hip-Hop personality Lyrica Anderson has filed for divorce From A1 Bentley.

Love and Hip-Hop star Lyrica Anderson beat the allegations that she cheated on hubby A1 Bentley with Safaree in a recent season of the show, and since then, everything seemed to be okay between the pair.

The interesting part is the accusation of her cheating all happened while she was pregnant and at birth, A1 insisted on a DNA test that eventually proved he was the father. After having something like that play out in the public, you can only imagine how much damage was done to the relationship behind closed doors.

The couple still moved forward, trying to make the marriage work, but sometimes you just have to let go. According to reports from TMZ, Lyrica has had enough and wants out. Lyrica hit the Los Angeles courthouse yesterday and filed divorce documents to end her 5 year marriage to A1.

For now, we have zero clue what exactly caused her to make the final decision, but since the day they eloped, we’ve had a front row seat to all of their martial issues. It’s only a matter of time before we learn what lead to the divorce and looking at their past history, it will be nothing short of grade A drama…or should we say, A1 drama?