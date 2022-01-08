Double The Blessings! Ashley Graham Gives Birth To Twin Boys At Home With Hubby Justin Ervin

According to Page Six, Ashley Graham is now a mother of three!

The model announced on social media Friday that her bundles of joy finally arrived. “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

“I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all.”

Proud papa Justin Ervin reposted on his own Instagram, adding “I love you, @ashleygraham. Thank you, Jesus, for our supernatural birth! Thank you all for your prayers and support.”

Back in September, shortly after celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary, Ashley revealed she and Justin were expecting not one, but two baby boys.

“Are you serious? We’re going to have three boys!” Ashley said, laughing at the good news during an ultrasound in a video she posted to Instagram. In 2020, Ashley gave birth to the couple’s first child, Isaac Menelik Giovanni. Now the nearly 2-year-old toddler is a big brother.

The Sports Illustrated cover girl is known for fearlessly and fiercely flaunting her curves, and she takes it up a notch when it comes to embracing pregnancy and everything that comes with it. A few months ago she caused a stir with a candid nude photo showing off her giant baby bump and stretch marks, which Justin compared to the tree of life.

Like everything else, motherhood looks absolutely stunning on Ashley.

Congratulations to Ashley and Justin!