Mj Rodriguez is making history once again.

27th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

On Sunday, January 9, Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez won a Golden Globe for best actress in a TV drama for her role as housemother and nurse Blanca on the beloved FX series Pose. This victory makes Mj Rodriguez the first transgender actor to ever win a Golden Globe. It is also the first Golden Globe win for Pose.

Last summer, Mj made history after becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated for a lead acting Emmy, and while she didn’t end up winning that award, she got more than made up for it this weekend.

Following her big win, the actress posted the news to Instagram along with a caption about how many doors this award will open.

OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you,” she wrote. “This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS.”
She continued, “To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes To the nominees we are Queens. I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal.”
Congratulations, Mj!

While the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, there was no audience or nominees in attendance amid the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. Only “select members and grantees” were in the room as the awards were announced, according to the organization, meaning there was no red carpet, and media was also not invited to attend.

Check out a full list of winners from the 2022 Golden Globes down below:

Best television series — musical or comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… Boom!

West Side Story

Best actor in a television series — drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best actress in a miniseries or television film

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best actor in a miniseries or television film

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprioDon’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

Best television series — drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up 

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best actress in a television series — drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best actress in a motion picture — drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best motion picture — drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villenueve, Dune

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best screenplay — motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best actor in a motion picture — drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best original score

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

Encanto, Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Best actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best miniseries or television film

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best actress in a television series — musical or comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best motion picture — foreign language

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best motion picture — animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best original song

King Richard, “Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Encanto, “Dos Oruguitas”— Lin-Manuel Miranda

Belfast, “Down to Joy” — Van Morrison

Respect, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

No Time to Die, “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

