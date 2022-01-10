Bossip Video

Mj Rodriguez is making history once again.

On Sunday, January 9, Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez won a Golden Globe for best actress in a TV drama for her role as housemother and nurse Blanca on the beloved FX series Pose. This victory makes Mj Rodriguez the first transgender actor to ever win a Golden Globe. It is also the first Golden Globe win for Pose.

Last summer, Mj made history after becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated for a lead acting Emmy, and while she didn’t end up winning that award, she got more than made up for it this weekend.

Following her big win, the actress posted the news to Instagram along with a caption about how many doors this award will open.

“ OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you,” she wrote. “This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS.” She continued, “To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes To the nominees we are Queens. I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal.”

Congratulations, Mj!

While the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, there was no audience or nominees in attendance amid the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. Only “select members and grantees” were in the room as the awards were announced, according to the organization, meaning there was no red carpet, and media was also not invited to attend.

