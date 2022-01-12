Bossip Video

Happy New Year! One week down and 51 to go…

If you’ve already been enjoying our weekly astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya, you’re in for a real treat. Zya was kind enough to share her predictions for the year ahead. Make sure to screenshot or bookmark this post so you can come back and refer to it all year long!

Astro Overview:

2022 will be one for the books! The past two years have frankly been a warm-up to the massive change that we will experience both at home and across the world. Ushering in this change will be Pluto. In February 2022, Pluto will complete its first revolution in the chart of the United States of America. This signifies a new beginning, which means a final end of what we have known.

While this is certainly not all bad, change is often tumultuous until the dust has settled. This points to the entire zodiac also going through massive change.

The upside of all of this is that 2022 is literally the best year to change your life completely especially in those areas where you’ve grown stagnant. Seriously, you can quantum leap just about every area of your life.

In addition to this, 2022 is the year of the healthy soulmate or the harsh lesson. What this means is that many will find their twin flames, their romantic soul mate this year in very healthy unions that uplift and stretch us in fantastic ways that bring a fresh outlook and joy — but and this is huge- this will only happen for those who are ready, who have done their self-care, and integrated their shadow.

If you haven’t learned lessons when it comes to matters of the heart and continue to repeat toxic patterns- you will meet your harshest love lesson to date.

The universal energy wants us to move to a heart-centered unity consciousness both within ourselves and humanity as a whole.

In order to do this all of the cobwebs must be cleared from our inner child trauma and our heart chakras.

Key Universal 2022 themes will be : self-care, clearing inner child trauma, making bold leaps of faith, setting firm boundaries, goal setting, honoring your joy.

2022 Universal Red Flags: Don’t ignore your intuition. Your first feeling is always the correct one. This applies to all areas of your life. Be mindful of what you feed your mind, body and soul. Career related choices made this year will possibly impact you for the next decade.

2022 Universal Sweet Spots: Career related choices made this year will possibly impact you for the next decade; thus only do what you truly love. Massive change like never before is available to you. But you gotta be bold. Healthy soulmates stand ready and waiting.

Bonus: Baby spirits are seeking parents. This could be the year of many pregnancies.

How to work with:

Your mantra: Repeat this out loud daily for a few minutes while looking in the mirror or listening to chakra balancing meditations.

Your lucky numbers: Leverage these numbers throughout the year and the month – plan big events on these dates such as a wedding, job interviews, travel etc. If one of the numbers really vibrates to you emotionally feel free to have a key chain made of it and use it as a lucky charm.

Your Lucky Colors: Wear these colors for good luck, a boost of confidence and when you need to be noticed both at work or in your personal life *think date night and job interview*

Hang on to your wine glasses, it’s gonna be a wild ride.

Alrighty let’s get into these horoscopes! Hit the flip for your sun sign.