Roddy Ricch will not be performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend after a recent COVID exposure.

The Los Angeles native announced that he’s working on “lock[ing] in a new date” after being replaced as the musical guest on the live sketch comedy show.

NBCUniversal announced in a recent press release that Saturday Night Live would be making its return on January 15 with host Ariana DeBose and musical guest Bleachers, who will be serving as Roddy’s replacement.

Though the initial press release didn’t provide a reason for the rapper dropping out of his previously scheduled performance, he has since explained the decision in an Instagram Story, also going on to confirm that he is still aiming to perform on the show sometime in the future.

“Due to recent COVID exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won’t be able to perform on SNL this weekend,” Roddy wrote on Wednesday. “I’m working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though!”

While his SNL gig didn’t work out this time around, Roddy Ricch still has a lot of exciting performances coming up.

Earlier this week, he was among the artists announced for the 2022 edition of the beloved Bonnaroo festival. Roddy will be joining other big names from the lineup including J. Cole, 21 Savage, Machine Gun Kelly, Tinashe, and more to perform in Manchester, Tennessee in June.