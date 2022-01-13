Bossip Video

“Love Is Blind” is almost back and we’re crossing our fingers for another success story.

The highly anticipated Netflix series will return for season two on Feb. 11 and there’s potential for some sweet “blind love” like that of America’s sweethearts, Lauren and Cameron Hamilton.

The premise of the #LoveIsBlind season 2 is exactly the same as its predecessor; potential matches will communicate only via speed dating pods and hopefully spark a connection that leads to engagement. This season Vanessa and Nick Lachey are back as hosts and the potential matches are in Chicago.

In the trailer for season 2, the hosts greet the singles and tell them the “pods are officially open” and it sounds like people are open to the process.

“The whole point is about finding out who we are as people,” says one participant. “This experiment interested me because you know I don’t have boobs or a butt,” adds another.

In case you’re as to what Mr. and Mrs. Hamilton thought about the trailer, Lauren commented on Netflix’s official Instagram; “Let’s go!!! Rooting for true love” and Cameron added: “Best of luck to y’all! I hope you found what you were looking for in the pods!”

Cute!

Prior to the release of the trailer, Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials, released a statement expressing excitement for not only season two but season three of #LoveIsBlind which is already in the works.

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” said Reigg. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

After premiering on Feb. 11 with episodes 1 through 5, “#LoveIsBlind will continue with episodes six through nine on Feb. 18 leading up to the finale on Feb. 25.

Will YOU be watching?