Bossip Video

Just as it does every single year, Urban One Honors 2022 continued to shine a spotlight on a superstar group of honorees.

Honorees for the evening included Lifetime Achievement winners Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Timbaland for Music Innovation; Living Legends Gamble and Huff, Tasha Cobbs Leonard for Inspiration Impact, and Oscar, GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning Jennifer Hudson taking home the honor for Entertainment Icon.

Hosted by singer, songwriter and producer Ne-Yo, the two-hour telecast premiered on, Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on TV One and CLEO TV, a division of Urban One. TV personality and Rickey Smiley Morning Show co-host Eva Marcille hosted a special backstage pass segment, featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters.

One of the big highlights from the annual event was H.E.R. taking the stage for an exclusive opening performance. Other incredible performances followed throughout the evening, including Inspiration honoree Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Kelly Price, Tyrese, Tank, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant with a special set by D-Nice. Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans and Vashawn Mitchell also presented. Wireless provider T-Mobile, America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, served as Presenting Sponsor of the celebration.

In case you missed it, check out some photos from the Urban One Honors 2022 down below: