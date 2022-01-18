Bossip Video

T.I. claims, “nobody f***ing with [him]” on the mic, throwing Kanye West, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and more names under the bus.

T.I. seems to always have whatever he says taken right out of context, having people ready to argue about it no matter what the topic is. His latest storm is coming over his comments about his rapping ability and how he declared that “nobody f***ing with me on the mic”.

"Motherf***s can't f**k with me in no way, shape, form, or fashion when it comes to doing no music, man," T.I. said. "I got a lot of other s*** going on so I don't do music like on no consistent basis. … I don't depend on that shit to feed me, you hear me?

He continued, "But when you're talking 'bout doing music, when you're talking 'bout cutting records, n***a, you talking 'bout putting s*** out, talking 'bout making s** that's better than anything out there, man, ain't nobody f***ing with me. Nobody f***ing with me, bruh."

T.I. even went on to mention people by name, insisting he’s better than Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Nas, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z.

To be fair, there is nothing wrong with T.I. feeling himself and his ability–but the internet felt differently and wasted no time reminded him of all the times he had been washed on a track. Check out out some of the songs in question below and let us know on Twitter if you agree!