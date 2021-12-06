Bossip Video

Lil Wayne is allegedly under investigation for pulling a gun on his own security.

Lil Wayne has had horrid experiences with guns in his life, starting from childhood when he accidentally shot himself in a suicide attempt that almost took his life. Then at the peak of his career he did one year in Rikers Island for a gun that almost everyone involved said was not his.

At the top of this year, Wayne received a Presidential pardon from another gun situation which almost certainly would have put him back behind bars–but it looks like he still hasn’t learned his lesson. According to reports from TMZ, the rapper’s bodyguard is claiming Weezy F threatened his life with an AR-15 inside his home.

The bodyguard claims Weezy became irate because he felt the bodyguard was sneaking photos and leaking them to the media and told him to leave. He took a quick trip to the bathroom before leaving and that is when things got crazy and a physical altercation allegedly ensued, complete with the AR-15. The guard claims he escaped to the neighborhood guard station and called the police. Police arrived but law enforcement sources involved in the case told TMZ that cops had “issues” with the guard’s story, and noted that he did not have “any marks on his body or injuries from the alleged physical confrontation.”

The publication adds that Lil Wayne was gone when cops showed up, but police will still investigate even though they aren’t buying the story. The guard also allegedly doesn’t want to press charges so at this point, we are unsure of his motive.