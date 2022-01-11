Bossip Video

Antonio Brown is back in his rapper bag linking up with Kanye West and Fivio Foreign.

The past few weeks have been a wild turn of events for Antonio Brown and his career as a professional football player. Up until a few weeks ago, he was on track to return to the playoffs and probably back to another Super Bowl with Tom Brady to become back-to-back champs. That was until a week ago when AB took off his uniform and danced in the endzone before exiting the field.

While the exact details of the story are still up in the air, we just know it was a bit of drama involving an injury and him not wanting to go back in the game that lead to Coach Bruce telling him to “go home” which is what he did. He has officially been cut from The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and seems to be back focused on his rap career.

Justin Laboy put the word out that Kanye West wanted to link with AB and AB wasted no time making it happen. Of course, we don’t blame him, if you’re wanting to take the music seriously and Ye says “pull up” that’s exactly what you do.

Last night, AB took to social media to let everyone know he may have his antics but he got it together and made the move to find Ye.

While we don’t know if the duo actually recorded music, Kanye has been locked in and been in the studio with Scarface and The Game awhile prepping his next album, DONDA 2. The Internet seems to like AB’s latest track and if he can follow up properly his rapping career will be solidified in the music world.