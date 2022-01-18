Steve Harvey may be a fan of his daughter’s boyfriend, but that doesn’t mean he wants their PDA shoved in his face.
During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, host Ellen DeGeneres asked the Family Feud host whether or not his daughter Lori Harvey’s boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, spent the holidays with their family.
As she asked the question, a photo of Lori sitting in Jordan’s lap appeared on the screen, which caused a hilarious reaction from the 65-year-old.
“Look at that,” DeGeneres said while pointing at the photo. “That’s happening in front of you?”
“I’ve never seen that picture before,” Steve replied. “I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right there. I’m not really feeling that picture.”
Luckily, Jordan makes up for the uncomfortable PDA in other areas. Steve Harvey went on to explain that this past holiday marked the Creed star’s second Christmas with his family, and when asked if he was a “good gift-giver,” Steve replied: “Hell yeah.”
“That’s why I like him,” the entertainment legend continued. “That boy come through. He [is] trying to impress the family. I’m a father, so he bought me this big 100 [pack] cigar box of the most hard to get cigars. 100 of them in this big box and he gave that to me.”
Harvey went on to say, “He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law.”
Steve added that he’s “pulling” for Michael because he’s “a really good guy” and “comes from a good family.”
Still, that doesn’t mean he gets a free pass.
“At the same time, I got my eye on him,” Harvey continued. “I can’t whoop him but if he ever turn around, I’m going to knock his ass out.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.