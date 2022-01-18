Bossip Video

Steve Harvey may be a fan of his daughter’s boyfriend, but that doesn’t mean he wants their PDA shoved in his face.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, host Ellen DeGeneres asked the Family Feud host whether or not his daughter Lori Harvey’s boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, spent the holidays with their family.

As she asked the question, a photo of Lori sitting in Jordan’s lap appeared on the screen, which caused a hilarious reaction from the 65-year-old.

“Look at that,” DeGeneres said while pointing at the photo. “That’s happening in front of you?”

“I’ve never seen that picture before,” Steve replied. “I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right there. I’m not really feeling that picture.”

Luckily, Jordan makes up for the uncomfortable PDA in other areas. Steve Harvey went on to explain that this past holiday marked the Creed star’s second Christmas with his family, and when asked if he was a “good gift-giver,” Steve replied: “Hell yeah.”

