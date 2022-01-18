Steve Harvey may be a fan of his daughter’s boyfriend, but that doesn’t mean he wants their PDA shoved in his face.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, host Ellen DeGeneres asked the Family Feud host whether or not his daughter Lori Harvey’s boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, spent the holidays with their family.

As she asked the question, a photo of Lori sitting in Jordan’s lap appeared on the screen, which caused a hilarious reaction from the 65-year-old.