“Good bye darling André ❤️🙏…,” she wrote in her caption. “no one saw the world in a more glamorous way than you did ❤️🙏… no one was grander and more soulful than you were ❤️🙏…the world will be less joyful now ❤️🙏 I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years…. I miss your loud screams …I love you soooo much ❤️🙏.”

Another big name in fashion, Marc Jacobs, also paid tribute to Talley, posting a throwback photo of the two of them along with some sweet words about his friend.

“I am in shock, he wrote. “You championed me and you have been my friend since my beginning. Our chats, the moments we shared….oh my friend. You and your passions were larger than life. I love you and I will miss you dear Andre. Rest In Peace.”

Tracee Ellis Ross gave a loving tribute for the fashion icon, writing, “André Leon Talley. You were grand and glamorous, complex and marvelous. Capes, caftans and style. A trailblazer. It was so exciting seeing you somewhere. I would run across a room to say hello. I am sad you are gone. Rest In Peace!”

Viola Davis posted a photo of her and ALT together, writing, “RIP Andre Leon Talley. Rest well King ❤️.”

Cynthia Erivo mourned Talley’s passing by uploading a video compilation including some of his most memorable moments.

“A devastating loss for fashion today,” she wrote in her caption. “Rest In Peace Mr Andre Leon Talley. 🌹”

Model Tyson Beckford also opened up about the devastating news, posting an old picture of the fashion icon and writing, “Rip Andre’ Leon Talley, it was a honor to work with you and to know you😢🕊 #icon #legend.”

Angela Simmons uploaded a sweet picture of her with her arms wrapped around Talley, writing, “Heartbreaking 💔 #RIH Legend 🙏🏽 Prayers for his family and loved ones. André Leon Talley.”