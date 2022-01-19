Two Reality TV Titans/ Goddesses of GIFs/ Meme Majesties may be joining this season of Celebrity Big Brother and the Internet’s already in shambles.

According to Bravo insider Anthony Dominic, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes and Flavor of Love alum Tiffany “New York” Pollard might be joining Season 3 of the hit reality series. Dominic, who goes by the name of @AllOverAnthony on Twitter, previously spilled the beans about the cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, so fans believe the rumor may be true! Several Celebrity Big Brother fan accounts are also fueling the Tiffany/NeNe rumor.

Now, if the hearsay does turn out to be factual, this would mark NeNe’s long-awaited return to reality TV. The infamous Atlanta socialite left the Real Housewives franchise in 2020 citing contractual issues with Bravo’s producers.

“I can’t tell you everything I want from them, but I can tell you that I want fair treatment. I deserve fair treatment,” she said of the emotional decision during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in October 2020. “I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there or haven’t done even worse. So, I don’t deserve this treatment.”

When asked if she would ever return to the show, Leakes swiftly replied:

“No, I do not [want to].”

Her decision came around the same time that her husband, Gregg Leakes’ cancer became more aggressive. The 66-year-old businessman, unfortunately, passed away in September 2021 after a 4-year-long battle with the disease.

NeNe also previously shut down rumors in 2018 that she would be joining the BB cast and said although she was offered a spot, she declined.

As for Tiffany Pollard, rumors swirled about the “I Love New York” star potentially joining the Big Brother cast back in December, but the reality star said that producers from Big Brother hadn’t been in contact with her.

New York previously made an appearance on the British version of “Celebrity Big Brother 17” and made it to fourth place during the competition, so if the rumor is in fact true, Pollard will have what it takes to compete.

Play

The star has since appeared in a bevy of reality TV series including Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she starred as a guest judge, and Braxton Family Values where she came face to face with her former love obsession Flavor Flav for the first time in six years.

Other stars rumored to be joining Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother include Ne-Yo and Lamar Odom. There’s also a rumor that track star Sha’Carri Richardson will join the cast.

We can only imagine what kind of shenanigans might occur with both NeNe and New York being on the show. You can expect the new season to arrive sometime next month, so, we’ll just have to wait and see if these predictions are in fact true!

Until then, take a look at the Internet’s reaction to the rumor, even Big Brother’s Derek Frazier of the infamous “The Cookout” alliance has reacted to the news.