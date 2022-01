Heyyy Ashley

We can’t stop thinking about Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins serving melanin-kissed magnificence at Danielle Brooks’ lavish wedding where she raised the Black Hollywood baddie bar with a series of stunning pics that trended across social media.

Pretty in pink, Jenkins stunned in a gorgeous Cinq à Sept dress alongside husband Darroll Jenkins who posted the couple holding hands at the extravagant affair that attracted beautiful people with amazing energy.

Talented AND fine, the emerging actress/producer known for her roles on “Dear White People” and “Glee” dominated Instagram feeds in a long-overdue moment that introduced her to seas of new fans.

“I’ve always been confident, but I think admiring and acknowledging and loving the fullness of being a woman and all the complexities that come along with that — that’s probably what that feeling is that you’re getting,” she said when asked about her unapologetic confidence in an interview with Hellogiggles.com. “It’s me loving being a woman, flaws and all, everything that comes along with that, and particularly being a black woman.”

Now, after 4 successful seasons of Netflix’s “Dear White People,” we’re excited to see her shine on NBC’s buzzy new series “Grand Crew.”

#GrandCrew Was One Of The Best Shows I’ve Ever Worked On (You’ll Meet My Character In Episode 8 ☺️). Countless Memories & Laughs! I Want You All To Know That What You See From These Actors, Directors & Writers Is Truly Impressive, But The BEST Part Is That I Can Personally Attest To The Fact That They Are Wonderful & TALENTED Humans In Front Of & BEHIND The Camera. People Like That Are ALWAYS Worth Rooting For💫 Tune In Every Tuesday Night @ 8:30pm PST On @nbc#nbcpartner

Where does Ashley rank on the list of Black Hollywood baddies? Tell us down below and enjoy some of her hottest pics on the flip.