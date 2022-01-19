Heyyy Ashley

We can’t stop thinking about Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins serving melanin-kissed magnificence at Danielle Brooks’ lavish wedding where she raised the Black Hollywood baddie bar with a series of stunning pics that trended across social media.

Pretty in pink, Jenkins stunned in a gorgeous Cinq à Sept dress alongside husband Darroll Jenkins who posted the couple holding hands at the extravagant affair that attracted beautiful people with amazing energy.

Talented AND fine, the emerging actress/producer known for her roles on “Dear White People” and “Glee” dominated Instagram feeds in a long-overdue moment that introduced her to seas of new fans.

“I’ve always been confident, but I think admiring and acknowledging and loving the fullness of being a woman and all the complexities that come along with that — that’s probably what that feeling is that you’re getting,” she said when asked about her unapologetic confidence in an interview with Hellogiggles.com. “It’s me loving being a woman, flaws and all, everything that comes along with that, and particularly being a black woman.”

Now, after 4 successful seasons of Netflix’s “Dear White People,” we’re excited to see her shine on NBC’s buzzy new series “Grand Crew.”

#GrandCrew Was One Of The Best Shows I’ve Ever Worked On (You’ll Meet My Character In Episode 8 ☺️). Countless Memories & Laughs! I Want You All To Know That What You See From These Actors, Directors & Writers Is Truly Impressive, But The BEST Part Is That I Can Personally Attest To The Fact That They Are Wonderful & TALENTED Humans In Front Of & BEHIND The Camera. People Like That Are ALWAYS Worth Rooting For💫 Tune In Every Tuesday Night @ 8:30pm PST On @nbc#nbcpartner

Where does Ashley rank on the list of Black Hollywood baddies? Tell us down below and enjoy some of her hottest pics on the flip.