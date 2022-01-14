Bossip Video

A super stunning couple had an equally stunning wedding in front of family and friends.

“Orange Is The New Black”/ “Peacemaker” actress Danielle Brooks recently wed Dennis Gelin during a destination wedding held at Miami’s historic Alfred DuPont Building.

The couple shared exclusive details about their wedding with Vogue and revealed that their 2-year-old daughter Freeya Carel served as the flower girl while Danielle’s father, Dunnel, walked her down the aisle.

Danielle also revealed to Vogue that she always dreamed of having two dresses for her big day and she chose two designers who hold special meaning; “Project Runway” alum Christian Siriano and designer Oluwagbemisola Okunlola, the creator of Alonuko.

Siriano has outfitted the actress for years and Danielle enlisted him to create a custom-made three-in-one dress that transformed from a ball gown into a mermaid-style gown and then pants.

As for her dress designed by Okunlola, Danielle noted that she wanted to shine a spotlight on a Black designer.

“I feel like when it comes to the wedding process, Black creatives aren’t highlighted enough,” said Danielle. “Alonuko gave me the dress of my dreams. She flew all the way from London to make sure it arrived. I knew I wanted her one-of-a-kind, flesh-toned mesh with custom embroidery and a big huge skirt. Wearing her dress made me want to get married every day, I loved it so much.”

Vogue also noted that Danielle’s stylist, Kelly Augustine, gifted her with a pair of Chanel earrings the morning of the wedding and the bride donned shoes by Nina. As for her handsome hubby Dennis, he and his groomsmen all wore custom suits by Garcon Couture.

The couple who performed a wax seal ceremony, where they melted wax and sealed love letters that they’ll open at their one-year anniversary, “ugly cried” during their ceremony before moving into their “Chocolate Love” themed reception. The chocolatey theme flowed perfectly with the couple’s previous engagement photos that were bursting with Godiva goodness.

Wedding planner Darryl Moore of D’Concierge Wedding told Vogue that he worked to make the space feel like guests were dining in a box of Godiva chocolates with decor in a palette of jewel tones and gold.

Mission accomplished.

Congrats to Danielle Brooks!