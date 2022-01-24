‘Kings Of Napa’ Exclusive: Dana And August Argue Over Winemakers Before Asking Their Family Vote To Decide [VIDEO]

Happy Monday! It’s always rough going back to work after the weekend but the best part about a new week is knowing there’s a brand new episode of one our favorite shows airing.

Have you been watching “Kings Of Napa”? The show is all about an affluent African-American family who have to hustle to keep the family wine business flourishing after the family patriarch leaves his kids to carry on his legacy. We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Tuesday’s upcoming episode of “Kings of Napa” where Dana and August argue over their winemaker plans and Dana calls for an emergency family vote to help them decide which recipe should be used for their upcoming offering.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Dana isn’t to be played with. August was left in charge but you can already see her brother has his eye on the bottom line!

Here’s the full episode description:

August and Dana argue over the future of the King family wine business, leading to a contentious competition that yields surprising results. Plus, Dana makes an alarming request of Quincy.

We’re excited to see Episode 103: “What’s Port Got to Do With It?” airing tomorrow, Tuesday January 25, 2022. The episode was written by Michelle Listenbee Brown & Darrin Dortch and directed by Winnifred Jong.

We’re especially eager to see what happens between August and her ex Kelvin. Special shout out to our boy Curtis Hamilton who is killing it as Kelvin. You may recognize him as Nathan’s homeboy from “Insecure” last season as well.

Tune in Tuesday at 8/7c for the next episode of “Kings Of Napa” on OWN!