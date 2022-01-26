Bossip Video

VH1 has officially announced the return of the hit franchise Black Ink Crew and fans of the show will be blessed with back-to-back season premieres of Black Ink Crew: New York and Black Ink Crew: Compton on Monday, February 21 at 8 PM ET/PT.

A press release reports that The Black Ink Crew: New York team is returning to their flagship store in Brooklyn, and this time the gang is stronger and more unified.

The shop’s owner and head honcho Ceaser continues to elevate the Black Ink brand, but he’s got a few challenges ahead, especially if he’s going to keep everyone together.

As for the rest of the crew, Ted finally decides to invest some time into his burgeoning acting and music career, but the rising star is met with a tough decision as to whether he should stay in New York or consider a full-time move to Atlanta. Ted is not the only one thinking about moving to the A. Spending time in the Peach state seemed to be beneficial for Puma and his family. The New York native is now forced to reevaluate his place of residence and quality of life.

After a contentious year filled with prejudice and hate towards the Asian-American and Pacific Island community, Young Bae is now committed to making the world a better place for her son Niko and Tatti is settling into her new leadership role in the shop, but her past comes back to haunt her when some unresolved legal troubles rear their head.

A press release also notes that The Black Ink Crew: Compton team is back with bossman KP, as he strives to uplift his community and reclaim his place as leader of the crew.

This season, the busy shop owner has a clear vision for himself post-pandemic shutdown and social unrest caused by systemic racism. KP is determined to bring his community together and create a rich movement in the city by using the art of tattooing as a way to celebrate Compton’s talent, passion, and profound culture. Katrina “Kat Tat” Jackson returns later in the season for the first time in four years, and the thriving businesswoman has become the first BIPOC woman to own a tattoo shop in Beverly Hills. This also marks her first time back on the franchise since departing from Black Ink Crew Chicago.

After a near-death experience, Ink Drippin’ puts his family first and leans on holistic healing to mend himself back together after the traumatic experience, while Lemeir is set to open a second food truck business after the success of “Happy Ice” on Melrose. The thriving entrepreneur is also welcoming a new member to his growing family with fiancée Danielle, but his personal life continues to grow, the love for tattooing has taken a back seat after a rocky start alongside KP and his IAM Compton shop.

There’s a whole lot more in store this season too!

Watch a brief preview of Black In Crew: Compton below and brace yourself for two new seasons coming February 21 at 8 PM ET/PT on VH1.

Will you be watching?

