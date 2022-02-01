Although we dedicate every February to celebrating African-American history, it’s never a bad time to acknowledge and appreciate Black excellence as our regality is boundless.

The last two years have wreaked havoc on the country with issues including global health crises, economic uncertainty, emotional trauma, and civil rights events. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which arose in 2020, there has seemingly been a drop in patience across the world. In May of the same year, the murder of George Floyd sparked Black Lives Matters protests nationwide. Since the tragic event, there’s been a spotlight on the talent and influence of Black arts and culture in America, and as Black History Month begins we’re encouraging you to take it all in.

Several cable and streamings services are offering Black History Month titles that perfectly fit in with celebrating our history and culture so much so that we’ve dubbed them “Black Gems.” Comcast Xfinity reports that it’s investing millions of dollars in showcasing emerging talent from the top Black film festivals with films like Zahra and the Oil Man, Paris Blues in Harlem, Riverment, Twenty Pearls, and Civic Mind. Xfinity boasts that is the only one of its kind endorsed by the African American Film Critics Association, the world’s largest group of Black film critics that gives annual awards for excellence in film and television.

Xfinity adds that this Black History Month, they’re continuing to celebrate the Black community’s remarkable contributions to American culture with a new special collection featuring a retrospective that highlights the cinematic achievements of independent Black films and filmmakers with titles like Fruitvale Station and Eve’s Bayou.

Similarly, Pluto TV is also offering BHM content.

Everyday at 8 pm ET the Black Cinema channel is showing a movie celebrating Black storytelling & artistry. Pluto TV adds that you can learn about iconic Black figures & events throughout history on Pluto TV Documentaries and Pluto TV History. The array of films include I Am Not Your Negro, Michelle Obama: Hope Becomes Change, Obama: Building the Dream, The Obamas: Believe, Jackie Robinson My Story, and Muhammad Ali: The Greatest.

Similarly, BET Her will put Black women front and center through a variety of blockbuster hits, classic movies, music, and original series, including Sister Sister, Moesha, BET Music Blocks, BET Presents The Encore, DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic, It’s Showtime at the Apollo, and Soul!

Children will also have the opportunity to engage with the historical month; every Friday at 7pm ET, the BBC Kids channel will stream Horrible Histories episodes that honor Black historical figures including Jesse Owens, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., and President Obama.

On Showtime Selects, Pluto TV will highlight programming including City on a Hill, Ziwe, Desus & Mero, Flatbush Misdemeanors, Attica, You’re Watching Video Music Box, Ricky Powell: The Individualist, Rolling Like Thunder, The One and Only Dick Gregory, Bitchin’: The Sounds and Fury of Rick James, Hitsville: The Making of Motown, and Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics & Men.

These are just a few BOSSIP Black Gems, see more Black stories highlighting our voices significantly below.

If Beale Street Could talk

A young woman embraces her pregnancy while she and her family set out to prove her childhood friend and lover innocent of a crime he didn’t commit.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Judas and the Black Messiah

A movie about the betrayal and assassination of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Black Panther Party. Starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield.

Where To Watch: HBO Max

Da 5 Bloods

Spike Lee’s Screen Actors Guild-nominated war film features four aging Black veterans (including Delroy Lindo) who return to Vietnam to recover lost treasure and the remains of their late squad leader (Chadwick Boseman).

Where To Watch: Netflix

Marshall

Marshall is based on the incredible true story of future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and one of the landmark cases of his life.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Selma

This epic Civil Rights biopic covers the historic march from Selma to Montgomery, which ultimately leads to the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Where To Watch: Prime Video