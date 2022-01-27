Bossip Video

According to a KETK report via KTLA, a woman in Crockett, Texas has been arrested for attempting to purchase another woman’s child at a local Walmart. Yes, you read that correctly, this broad tried to buy a child. If y’all were mad at Drake for “hiding” a child, then this should send you through the roof.

49-year-old Rebecca Lanette Taylor was arrested and charged after Lt. Ahleea Price got a phone call from the child’s mother saying that a white woman with blonde hair just tried to cop her baby as if he was on Amazon Prime.

Taylor “began commenting on her son’s blonde hair and blue eyes. She asked how much she could purchase him for. (The mom) tried to laugh this comment off, thinking Taylor was joking. Taylor told her that she had $250,000 in the car and she would pay that much for him. (The mom) told her no amount of money would do,” wrote authorities.

What’s even creepier is that another woman who was with Taylor asked the mother what the child’s name was. Despite not telling them, the women somehow knew the child’s name already and began to call it out loud!

The mother waited for the two women to leave Walmart, then she also left and headed to her car. In the parking lot, “Taylor began screaming at (the mom), saying if she wouldn’t take $250,000 for him, then she would give her $500,000 because she wanted him and she was going to take him,” said the affidavit.

Following Lt. Price’s investigation via the Walmart surveillance cameras and an interview with Taylor, the woman was arrested and charged with the purchase and sale of a child which is a 3rd-degree felony that comes with a potential 10-year prison sentence.

