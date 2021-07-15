“GROWN-ISH” Cast Talk Tackling Tough Topics And Filming With ‘Funky Philly Cheesesteak Scented Poot Cloud’ Trevor Jackson

Cheers to Senior Year!!

Tonight Freeform will air an all new episode of “GROWN-ISH” and we can’t wait! Ahead of the premiere of Season 4 BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson and Francia Raisa about filming around issues affecting Black and Latino young adults — particularly at a time when the Black Lives Matter movement is at its height. The actors also answered which of the cast members best fit certain Senior Year Superlatives, including Best Hair and Best Smelling, which led to Trevor revealing he’s definitely guilty of torturing his castmates’ nostrils!

Pure comedy! Who expected Trevor to tell on himself like that? Have you ever had a co-worker who didn’t bring their best hygiene to the workplace? Francia also raised a great point — most of the cast of “GROWN-ISH” haven’t ACTUALLY attended college. We also aren’t surprised in the least that Chloe smells so good she literally has her castmates thinking about it later!

Did you catch the premiere of “GROWN-ISH” last week? It was a really wild episode, we won’t spoil it because you can still check it out on Freeform and HULU.

A brand new episode of “GROWN-ISH” airs tonight at 8PM EST on Freeform.