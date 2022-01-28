Bossip Video

A stunning songstress has a new gig.

H.E.R. has been named a global spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris.

The brand reports that the singer-songwriter turned beauty influencer will join the diverse L’Oréal Paris family of ambassadors that includes Aja Naomi King, Duckie Thot, Viola Davis, and Eva Longoria.

After the news was announced, H.E.R’s new L’Oréal Paris family gave her a warm welcome via an Instagram video.

“[Being a L’Oréal Paris spokesperson] is a huge honor,” said H.E.R. via press release about her new position. “To be able to have such a big platform to inspire young women and be a part of a movement that empowers all women is really special.” “When I use my voice, I need to stand 100 percent with what I represent,” she added. “I’m beyond happy to join L’Oreal Paris, and to add my voice to this sisterhood representing the diversity of beauty on this planet, with the message for every girl to know her worth deep in her heart.”

H.E.R. also gushed bout becoming a global spokesperson during an interview with L’Oreal Paris and dished on her hair journey.

According to H.E.R., her signature mane was initially hard to work with but now she takes pride in her coils and kinks.

“Hair has been a difficult journey, [especially] learning how to love it and take care of it,” said H.E.R. “But it has been worth it. I love everything about my hair and how big it is. I’m proud to say that.”

She also shared her reaction to the news when she got the phone call from L’Oréal Paris.

“I couldn’t believe L’Oréal Paris wanted to work with me!” said H.E.R. who added that she’s preparing to make her movie debut. “I was very excited. I’ve been a L’Oréal girl since I started wearing makeup. I remember using just a little bit of L’Oréal Paris mascara and my mom’s mini compact as a mirror, when I was little.”

Congrats!

Are YOU excited to see H.E.R. in new L’Oréal Paris campaigns?