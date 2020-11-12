Bossip Video

Eva Longoria is apologizing for her comments about Latina women being the “real heroines” of the presidential election.

The Desperate Housewives star caught a lot of backlash for some comments she made on MSNBC last weekend, downplaying the role of Black women in this election.

“Women of color showed up in big ways,” Longoria said to Ari Melber on Sunday. “Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting Biden-Harris at an average rate of close to 3 to 1. And that wasn’t surprising to us.”

Obviously, her wording here is very questionable, downplaying everything Black women did in this election–and every election–in order to uplift Latinas. She apologized for the incident on Twitter before returning to MSNBC on Tuesday night to publicly respond to the backlash she received.

“In my effort to celebrate Latina turnout, I diminished the importance of the Black women’s vote in this election. And what I said was wrong,” she said. “It is a fact that African American women showed up in record numbers and brought us to victory. They saved this country. And I recognize the harm that my words caused. If we’ve learned anything from this administration is that words matter. So I take full responsibility for that mistake.” .@EvaLongoria: "In my effort to celebrate Latina turnout, I diminished the importance of the Black women's vote in this election. And what I said was wrong. It is a fact that African American women showed up in record numbers and brought us to victory. They saved this country." pic.twitter.com/wbO30cFRlj — The ReidOut (@thereidout) November 11, 2020