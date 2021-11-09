Viola Davis will take on the role of Michelle Obama in Showtime’s limited series The First Lady, and we’ve got to say that it looks like she’s got our forever FLOTUS down pat!

The television show, which is scheduled to air in the spring of 2022, follows the stories of three former first ladies and their legacies running the highest office in the land. In addition to Davis’ impeccable casting as Mrs. Obama, Gillian Anderson will star as Eleanor Roosevelt and Michelle Pfeiffer will portray Betty Ford. Viola, who skyrocketed to fame on the hit ABC crime drama, How To Get Away With Murder, shared chatter about the forthcoming series after she posted a few sneak peek photos from the show.

“It was terrifying but an incredible honor to portray this extraordinary woman,” wrote Davis in her caption on Instagram. “Can’t wait to share @Showtime’s #TheFirstLady!”

The 56-year-old actress told Entertainment Weekly that she studied the former first lady’s mannerisms and gestures down to a tee by watching her 2020 Netflix doc Becoming.

“I feel very protective of Michelle,” she said. “It’s our job as actors not to judge whoever we are portraying, but I ended up thinking she’s just dope.”

Lexi Underwood and Saniyya Sidney have been tapped to portray the beautiful Obama sisters Malia and Sasha while O-T Fagbenle shines as former President Barack Obama. During an interview with Variety back in March, Davis said she went into the role without any pointers from Michelle, something the NAACP Award recipient said she could’ve really used prior to stepping on set.

“I wish she had [given advice] because I could use that right now, Michelle, Davis joked, later adding, “She’s everything. She’s a goddess…I love her beyond love, and I think she would never [advise me] because she has too much respect for people in whatever field they study. She is just a bastion of support.”

Congrats to Viola Davis!

Will you be watching The First Lady when it hits Showtime in the spring? Take a look at a few more photos of Viola as Michelle down below.