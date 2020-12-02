Bossip Video

Pay that man his money.

LeBron James is debatably the greatest basketball player ever. We can hear the groans of Michael Jordan Stans from here but it’s the truth. If it were undeniable then no one would debate it, but we digress. Many players have won the regular-season MVP award over LeBron over the course of his 17-year career but gaudy stats and highlights aside, you’re hard-pressed to find a single other player in the league who can almost guarantee you a trip to the NBA Finals who’s name isn’t LeBron James.

No one players’ presence can guarantee a ring, but there is no if, and, or maybe about whether or not adding #23 to your roster makes you an instant finals contender. That type of potential comes with a steep price tag.

Today, according to The Athletics’ Shams Charnia, LBJ has called for that price to be paid to the tune of $85 million over the course of two more years wearing purple and gold.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

There is no doubt that Laker Nation is thrilled about this because despite their petulant reaction to LeBron’s western migration, they want rings and they know he can deliver. The mopey mentality is over and the marathon is continuing.

All hail The King.