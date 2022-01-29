Bossip Video

Kendrick Lamar reportedly has new music headed our way ahead of his Super Bowl performance next month.

It has been a good minute since we’ve had a new album from Kendrick Lamar. His Last album DAMN was released in April of 2017 and with him not putting out an album since, many joke he’s retired. Kendrick did pop out for his PGLang signee and cousin Baby Keem’s album, blessing him with two verses. Even with Kendrick on hiatus, though, don’t get it twisted—anyone would die for a feature from the Compton Legend, but he isn’t giving them out to just anyone, sorry.

Last summer, Kendrick dropped off some thoughts of his, letting us know new music is coming and this would be his last album on TDE. This came as a shock to many, but if you’ve followed PGLang, you know Kendrick is a founder and why not put 100% into your own basket?

Kendrick is scheduled to perform alongside Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg for the Super Bowl halftime show in Los Angeles next weekend. According to Billboard’s sources a new single from Kendrick could release either on February 4 or 11 right before the big show.

Buckle up, King Kendrick is coming and you’d better address him by 4 letters (GOAT).