Bossip Video

The stars were out in New York City for the premiere of 50 Cent’s latest television series, Power Book IV: Force.

The G-Unit rapper is back with yet another spin-off from his Power franchise, setting off the beginning of Tommy’s story in Power Book IV: Force. On Friday, January 28, celebrities gathered at the rooftop of Pier 17 to celebrate the world premiere of this new series.

For the occasion, those in attendance got to watch a screening of Power Book IV: Force with the show’s star Joseph Sikora. Big names who made it to the screening include Friends star David Schwimmer, Adrien Brody, Fat Joe, La La Anthony, Lucy Walters, Ice-T and Coco, June Ambrose, Mack Wilds, Aldis Hodge, Slick Rick, Eric West, Achieng Agutu, Dave East and Kranium, Evan Mock, J.R. Ramirez, Eli Brown, model, and Pritika Swarup. Of course, 50 Cent and his girlfriend, Cuban Link, were also in attendance.

Later that night, at the second screening, the cast came out, including Isaac Keys, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming, Lucien Cambric, Jeremih, Ahmad Ferguson, Phil Donlon, Guy Van Swearingen, and Barton Fitzpatrick.

According to reports from All Hip Hop, all of the celebs watched the premiere episode from their individual cabins overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge. As the stars settled into their cabins, they were able to watch the official music video for the show called, “Power Powder Respect,” by 50 Cent, Jeremih, and Lil Durk, and directed by Eif Rivera. They were also able to munch on hot dogs and Garrett’s popcorn while drinking some signature cocktails, including 50’s Branson VSOP.

Tommy Egan’s trademark blue mustang was also available for photos, being shipped to New York from Chicago for the occasion.

Check out some pictures from the premiere down below: