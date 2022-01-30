Bossip Video

Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?

We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Capricorn is still large and in charge with tons of planets stationed in this rigid sign in including Mercury, Venus and Mars while the Sun is in Aquarius.

Themes of getting your house in order both professionally and personally will take front and center. Relationships that are no longer working will come to an end — most likely abruptly over the next 90 days. With Capricorn’s penchant for being direct with no frills, we must all be extremely careful as to how we speak to others and our approach to situations. Do take on Cap’s methodical style and think twice before taking action.

If you’ve been frustrated by the dating scene – then now is a good time to take a break and restart again after Venus comes out of Capricorn after March 6th.

“Let’s get to the bottom line…” is the energy for the next month or so. So, get down to brass tacks in all areas of your life and clear out stagnant energy, behavior and people.

Alrighty let’s get into these horoscopes!

CAPRICORN

Over these next few weeks, you among all signs will have the ability to make the most breakthroughs in any area of your life. However, you will have to be mindful of being too blunt, rigid and hyper focused to where you are missing the big picture. Create a pragmatic to do list and knock things out steadily and mindfully. Sweet Spot: An unexpected small windfall of cash may appear within the next 40 days – feel free to splurge on yourself or a loved one. You’ve earned it! Red Flag: Take care of your bones and neck especially if you live in colder environments as I see you having some health snags in this area.

