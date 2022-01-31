‘Why Are We Like This’ Explores The Most Loved And Hated Celebrity Couples

In the fourth installment of our “Why Are We Like This” segment we explore some of the most and least favorite couples in the spotlight.

Have y’all forgotten about Derrick Jaxn already? Because we sure haven’t! We had to revisit his and wife Da’Naia’s viral moment, as well as those of some other popular celebrity couples, like perpetual oversharers Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, God’s answered prayer AKA Russell Wilson and Ciara and Black America’s sexiest couple — Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. You know we had a lot of material to work with between the entanglements, oversharing, public displays of affection and moments of being caught out there.

Have a look at the conversation below:

What do you think about the couples we discussed? Who were your favorites? Do you think we went too hard on Derrick Jaxn? Have you thought at all about why we are like this? Are there just some unwritten rules about being Black that get reflected time and time again in the way we react to whatever is going on in pop culture?

What are you leaving behind in 2021? What are you bringing into 2022? We’re already seeing a gang of couples entering the new year with new families on the way — Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart, Nick Cannon and Bri Tiesi. Who are you most excited about? Which couples do you think will be doing a baby bump reveal next? We’re so excited for everything 2022 has to bring but the couples stuff might be our favorite part.