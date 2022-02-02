Bossip Video

Whew!

All eyes were on Halle Berry, Kelly Rowland, and emerging actress Taja V. Simpson (‘The Oval’) at the star-studded ‘Moonfall’ premiere where they served stunning looks on a night that clearly belonged to Black women.

Halle turned heads in a Black Kalmanovich dress while showing off her legendary legs.

Kelly (who looks good in anything) looked amazing in her Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress and was nice enough to bless us with a post-event photo dump.

We love you Kelly!

Taja made quite the impression in her curve-caressing purple dress. Whew lawd.

In upcoming Sci-Fi Thriller “Moonfall,” a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.

With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”) believes her.

These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Peep the trailer below:

Play

Directed and co-written by Roland Emmerich, the film also stars Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland.

Intrigued by conspiracy theories, Emmerich fell down a Hollow Moon theory rabbit hole where he learned about a notion that the giant white rock orbiting our planet is either not a natural occurrence or has a secret interior.

“I immediately realized, oh, my God, this could very well be one of these conspiracies where you can have something really traumatic happen, meaning the moon is getting out of orbit and falling on Earth,” said Emmerich in an interview with Vanity Fair. But at the same time, you learn that the moon is not what you think it is. It’s always a cool way to get into a movie.”

“Moonfall” crashes into theaters February 4, 2022.