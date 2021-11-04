Kelly!

There’s no doubt in our minds that Kelly Rowland is an ELITE baddie who trended after posting a swoon-worthy Instagram Reel of her looking absolutely stunning in a luxurious leopard print dress that shattered the whole entire baddieverse.

This comes just 6 months after she gave birth to her second child Noah before snapping back into baddie form and turning heads at every appearance.

With COVID protocols in place, only her hubby Tim Weatherspoon was allowed in the delivery room but the couple was able to share the joyous occasion with her Destiny’s Child sistren Beyoncé and Michelle (who watched via Zoom), Tim’s mom, and Beyoncé’s mom Tina Lawson.

“We had our family join on Zoom,” Rowland told PEOPLE The TV Show! host Kay Adams. “They were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful.”

It makes sense since Rowland considers Bey and Michelle “sisters,”-turned-“awesome aunties” to both Noah and his big bro, Titan, who is 6-years-old.

Rowland’s actual words were that Beyoncé and Michelle are “awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome” aunts who made sure to welcome Noah in person as soon as possible.

“They met him immediately,” Kelly shared.

Kelly recently shared a video of her singing to Noah who is now 6-months-old without any idea that his mom is Kelly Rowland.

When she’s not spending time with her kids or slaying the gram, we’re sure Kelly is cackling at all the memes inspired by her priceless moment with Jay Z at “The Harder They Fall” screening event in LA.

What was your reaction to Kelly’s latest slay? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter hysteria over Kelly’s internet-shattering IG reel on the flip.