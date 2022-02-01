Bossip Video

Things in the NFL c-suites are about to get HOT!

Although the NFL is still technically “in season”, every team who isn’t the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals are done and thus, coaches are being fired and coaches are being fired. Sadly, one thing that we could pretty much count on was that none of the teams with new coach vacancies were pressed to hire a Black man to run their teams. As of this writing, the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders have all hired new coaches. Several other teams are still looking for a coach and with this latest news, all those teams will be under a microscope.

According to TMZ, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is firing a class-action lawsuit against the New York Giants for racist hiring practices. Flores says he has a text from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick that serves as a smoking gun to prove his case. Flores is a former assistant under Belichick and says that he got a text from the Patriots coach congratulating him on landing the Giants job. Problem is, Flores hadn’t yet done his interview with the Giants. When he asked if Belichick had been given some inside info, Belichick reneged saying he had sent the text to the wrong Brian. Days later, the Giants hired Brian Daboll. Flores argues that Belichick’s text proves that the Giants were only interviewing him was to satisfy the league’s “Rooney Rule” that requires teams to interview Black candidates. This lawsuit is being filed on behalf of other Black coaches and NFL front office employees.

As of 2020, the NFL was comprised of almost 60% Black players and yet you wouldn’t need all the fingers on Jason Pierre Paul’s right hand to count the number of Black coaches.

As if the lawsuit wasn’t damning enough, Flores also threw his former team under the bus as well. The lawsuits also accuses the Miami Dolphins, specifically owner Stephen Ross, of offering him $100,000 each game that he purposely lost so that the team would have a better chance at getting a top draft pick.