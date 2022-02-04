Bossip Video

We have a whole new Nicki.

After taking a step back for the last several years, Nicki Minaj has returned to the music scene with a new single and video, “Do We Have A Problem” featuring Lil Baby, and a new attitude to go along with it. Just moments after the track’s midnight release, the bubbly rapper appeared on The Late Late Show, taking over for James Corden.

Nicki opened the show from Corden’s desk, pretending to take over the entire operation before James appeared, going along with the bit. Showing off her acting skills and her proper English accent, 39-year-old Nicki appeared comfortable in conversation with Corden, revealing how much she’s reflected on her life, career, and music while taking in motherhood this last year and a half.

When James asked about the vibe of her home, Nicki described the mood as “papa bear mania,” referring to her 16-month-old son with husband Kenneth Petty.

“Papa Bear mania. Papa Bear does what he wants and makes people nervous all day, all night. Doesn’t allow us to sleep and just walks around bossing us around all day. It’s the vibe of my house.”

James also asked Nicki how motherhood has changed her.

“I think motherhood has made me see better in people, see more good in the universe, make you a little more forgiving…It’s not that you forgive people and you want people around you because I’ve been forgiving people lately and don’t necessarily want them in my space,” Nicki said.

Nicki added that her son reminds her she is lucky because many women dream of having children and “not everyone gets that blessing.”

In addition to talking with James Corden about her own motherhood journey, she talked to Hot 93.7’s “DJ Buck And Friends” about Rihanna’s recent pregnancy announcement.

According to Onika, she had no idea that Rih was pregnant when she took that viral photo of herself and her hubby alongside Rih and A$AP Rocky.

“No, no [I didn’t know] but I was just telling Rocky—‘Oh yeah, you need to get Miss Rih pregnant!’ And she was like, ‘Why you worrying about my ovaries, girl?! Uh-uh! Don’t be worried about my ovaries!’ And we were laughing, I would’ve never known. I am so fricking happy for the both of them! “

Interesting! Onika also confirmed she isn’t finished making babies yet, herself when asked about having more children.

“Yes, we gotta get Papa Bear more siblings. He needs a sibling, it’s COVID and stuff like that. Papa Bear ain’t got no friends,” said Nicki. “But Cassie and Ciara and the girl that does Papa Bear’s hair, they have young children around his age and they said, ‘Yes. We can do some playdates!'”

You can listen to Nicki’s entire interview with Hot 93.7’s “DJ Buck & Friends” HERE.