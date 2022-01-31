Bossip Video

Two tattoo bosses are bringing their crews back to television and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look at what to expect.

As previously reported VH1 has officially announced the return of the hit franchise Black Ink Crew and fans of the show will be blessed with back-to-back season premieres of Black Ink Crew: New York and Black Ink Crew: Compton on the same night, Monday, February 21 at 8 PM ET/PT.

Now in a first-look trailer, we’re seeing Ceaser and KP back in action with their respective crews by their sides. “It’s time to elevate,” says Ceaser in the trailer. “We gon’ keep pushing till we get to the top,” adds KP.

We also see Alex return to his Black Ink Crew: New York family after Donna’s departure from the shop. “It’s good to be back,” says Alex who’s struggling to figure out his future with Ceaser and the crew. The crew is now back at their flagship store in Brooklyn, and this time the gang is stronger and more unified.

Meanwhile, in Compton, Vudu Dahl tells bossman KP that she “wants everyone to win.” The IAmCompton team looks united, but will they stay that way? A press release reports that KP is determined to keep things this way while also celebrating Compton’s talent, passion, and profound culture.

This season of Black Ink Crew Compton will also mark the return of Katrina “Kat Tat” Jackson for the first time in four years, and the thriving businesswoman has become the first BIPOC woman to own a tattoo shop in Beverly Hills. This also marks her first time back on the franchise since departing from Black Ink Crew Chicago.

Take an exclusive look at the ‘Black Ink Crew: New York’ & ‘Black Ink Crew: Compton’ trailer.

All-new episodes of Black Ink Crew: New York kick-off February 21 at 8PM ET/PT followed by the season premiere of Black Ink Crew: Compton at 9PM ET/PT