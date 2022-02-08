Bossip Video

Tyga catches a break in his domestic violence case that requires him to just stay out of trouble for one year.

Last October, Tyga found himself in the crosshairs of the law after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Los Angeles. The ordeal stemmed from a dispute with his then-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson.

Tyga spent most of 2021 minding his business and curating content for his huge Onlyfans following and keeping things pretty lowkey, but that changed with this dispute. Swanson accused the rapper of putting his hands on her during an argument at his home. There’s no word on what started the argument, but Tyga didn’t run, he promptly turned himself in and his bail was set at $50k.

According to TMZ, Tyga is catching a massive break in the case that will see him face no criminal charges. The only stipulation here is that he must stay out of trouble for a year or risk having charges brought against him if he does find himself in trouble with the law. Essentially, the charges are dangling over his head for a year but if he keeps a low profile like he’s accustomed to, he should be fine.

Tyga still has a hearing with the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, where he will sit down with prosecutors to talk about better ways to handle domestic disputes. A simple conversation on domestic dispute solutions is way better than the other options that could have included jail time.

Perhaps the wildest part of the ordeal is Tyga is still spending time with Camaryn, but not romantically, according to TMZ. Hopefully, Tyga will be able to fully put this behind him after a year of good behavior.