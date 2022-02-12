Bossip Video

Amid reports that her talk show is planning to announce Sherri Shepherd as the new host, Wendy Williams is clapping back at a financial institution’s claims that she’s “an incapacitated person.”

PageSix reports that Williams’ attorney Celeste N. McCaw filed an emergency petition last Friday claiming Wells Fargo had “for more than two weeks” denied the TV host, 57, access to her “accounts, assets and statements.”

This comes after Williams’ former financial adviser Lori Schiller told Wells Fargo that Wendy “was of unsound mind” and the bank further believed she was the victim of “exploitation, dementia or undue influence.”

PageSix adds that based on Schiller’s advisement, Wells Fargo’s team suggested a guardianship proceeding “concerning the client’s capacity” that they would keep sealed, as they would like “to preserve the confidential interests of the alleged incapacitated person.” The bank also claimed that Wendy has been a client of the financial advisor for the past 15 years and that her financial advisor has an “unblemished record in 23 years in the industry.”

Now Wendy and her lawyer have fired back and noted that Williams fired Schiller as her adviser due to alleged “malfeasance” involving her accounts as well as “improper conduct in relation to their professional relationship.”

In a statement sent to BOSSIP, Wendy’s counsel LaShawn Thomas, Esq. said that the radio vet “strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being.”

The attorney also offered an update on Wendy’s health and said that during her hiatus from her show, “Wendy has employed holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns.”

The attorney’s statement also blasted Wendy’s former financial advisor for creating “false narratives” while noting that Wells Fargo’s alleged suspicions were “never raised until Wendy made it known that she no longer wanted to bank at Wells Fargo due to the bank’s mishandling of her complaints against her advisor.”

“It saddens Wendy that Wells Fargo, has chosen to believe the allegations of a former employee who is upset because she no longer has direct and unfettered access to Wendy’s financial affairs,” reads the statement from Wendy’s counsel. “Wendy had to, unfortunately, bring this action because Wells Fargo has refused to honor her Power of Attorney, granting her son authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy’s behalf. Wendy further believes that all of the false narratives currently making the rounds derive from this source and she is saddened that she once considered this person a friend. Wendy can’t believe that Wells Fargo has wrongly denied her access to her funds without justification.”

The attorney ended the statement by soliciting “positive messages, energy, and affirmations to her social media that she can read daily.”

“Wendy is grateful for the love and the outpouring of support she has received from her fans and she can’t want to get back,” the statement continues. “She thanks everyone who has been patiently awaiting her return and believes that, thanks in large part to the love and support of her son, her family, her new team of doctors and a change of scenery, she is on the mend. Wendy says to all her fans, “How you doing?”

What. A. Mess.

What do YOU think about this Wendy Williams Vs. Wells Fargo bank battle?

Get well soon, Wendy!