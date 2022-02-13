Bossip Video

Don’t you just love a good girl’s night? As couples across the country gear up to celebrate the holiday for lovers, many ladies, single or otherwise, are getting ready to enjoy a night in with their best gal pals. We’re here for being booed up and getting some sexy time in with bae but if you don’t have one, Galentine’s Day has become a day to gather with besties and bask in each other’s Black girl glow.

According to the masses, Galentine’s Day is celebrated on February 13, the day before Valentine’s Day and it’s a day to celebrate the love you have for your lady friends, whether they’re single or not, and shower them with love and attention…more than you do every other day. Across the nation, women will be celebrating with wine pours, cooking up fancy food sizzling stovetop, and taking selfies galore.

Cosmopolitan notes that in 2010, there was an episode in the second season of Parks and Recreation called “Galentine’s Day,” in which Leslie celebrates with a group of her closest girlfriends over a loving ladies brunch. Since then, the completely made-up holiday has invoked participation by women everywhere, even prompting certain companies to create “Galentine’s Day” promotions for patrons.

For those who may be interested in celebrating Galentine’s Day this year but aren’t so sure about ideas to mark the holiday indoors, here’s a list of some of the best films and shows streaming for you and your gal pals.

From Queen Bey’s “Homecoming” to “Girlfriends” and “Think Like A Man”, we’ve got you covered with 10 of our Galentine’s Day favorites!

Girlfriends

Where to watch: Netflix

Dear White People

Where to watch: Netflix

Pose

Where to watch: Netflix

She’s Gotta Have It

Where to watch: Netflix

Think Like A Man

Where to watch: Netflix

Greenleaf

Where to watch: Netflix

Nappily Ever After

Where to watch: Netflix

Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce

Where to watch: Netflix

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker

Where to watch: Netflix

Selling Tampa

Where to watch: Netflix