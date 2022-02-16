‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Returns For New Season, Plus Get A First Look At ‘Love & Marriage: D.C.’

Here we go again!

If you’ve been missing “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” you’re in luck! OWN just announced that the series (which happens to be the network’s most-watched unscripted series) will be making its return on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with Melody Holt and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Destiny Payton-Williams, as well as season three newcomers Tiffany and Louis Whitlow.

This season picks up where the jaw-dropping reunion left off. Melody may have some distance from her ex-husband Martell, but she finds herself thrown into a wrench again by someone close to her. Meanwhile, Martell is working to get back on his feet financially by exploring several business ventures. Marsau and LaTisha may have the hottest cigar bar lounge in Huntsville and are busier than ever, but an unexpected visitor surfaces in LaTisha’s life, forcing them to deal with it head-on. Kimmi and Maurice are finally going on their long-delayed honeymoon, but with rumors triggered by Marsau’s social media post, Kimmi asks for the whole truth. And since the explosive reunion, Tiffany and Louis have questions about their place in the group and are ready for answers, but Tiffany is more concerned about finding her biological father.

Check out the shocking new trailer below:

WOW. Marsau had two kids last year?! Maurice DID you sleep with that linebacker? These are questions that need answers.

And while you wait for the new season to return, you can get your LAMH fix by catching the two-part “Love & Marriage Social Mania” special spotlighting the influence of social media on the franchise airing Saturday, February 26 and Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET/PT. Tune in to “Love & Marriage: Huntsville Reunion The Director’s Cut” as executive producer Carlos King gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Love & Marriage Reunion and its most explosive moments airing Saturday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The most recent season of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” averaged a record 729,000 total viewers, with viewership growing +22% over its past two seasons. In 2021, it was Saturday night’s #1 original series across broadcast and cable with African American women, and the night’s #1 original non-sports series with African American households and total viewers.

